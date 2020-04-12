Jeroen Bosch Hospital moved 110 corona patients, but there is now some leeway

That says director Piet-Hein Buiting in conversation with Omroep Brabant.

The relocation was done to keep sufficient space for new patients on the ICU. Under normal circumstances, the Jeroen Bosch Hospital (JHA) has 12 IC places. That number has doubled. 20 of these are intended for people with the coronavirus.

“We have never been able to handle the amount of patients who came in alone. I am very happy that hospitals have assisted in the rest of the Netherlands and a part of Germany,” said Buiting.

We really went over the edge.

The Regional Consultation Acute Care Chain (ROAZ) stated on Monday that it was ‘cautiously optimistic’. It was expected that the doubled IC capacity in our province would be enough. But a day later it was for the JHA side board. “We really went over the edge,” said Buiting.

“Last Friday we had 15 beds in all of Brabant, Sunday 13, Tuesday around 20. Then you’re like: it is starting to become somewhat comfortable and we have space. But for the JHA that was only the case for one day and after that it just went up again. ”

Downward trend

The number of patients on ICU in our province is now showing a declining trend. Of the 190 beds intended for corona patients, 160 are occupied. The JHA also sees a decrease in the number of IC patients. “There is some leeway,” said a spokeswoman.

We were able to take the top through all measures.

Hospital director Buiting thinks that the growth is from the epidemic and that we are just over the top. According to him, this does entail a risk.

“We were able to take the top through all the measures. So we are doing well, but now you have to maintain the measures. Otherwise we bounce back. When a new peak comes, everyone is less motivated to stick to measures. Then we have a much bigger problem. We must therefore maintain these measures for the time being. In my terms, provisional means: weeks or months. And not days or weeks. “

Interview in two parts

Omroep Brabant spoke extensively with Piet-Hein Buiting this week. About how the JHA survived the storm and the great impact that the coronavirus has on patients, loved ones and staff. What life after the corona era will look like and ‘being in control’ are also discussed.

The interview will be published in two parts on this website on Sunday and Monday at noon.

ALSO READ:

After Easter, regular care is slowly starting up again, the hospitals hope

Karin’s corona journal: ‘Yes! Finally someone wave goodbye, but then the next one arrived again ‘