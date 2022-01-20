Jerry Crutchfield, an 87-year-old songwriter for Elvis Presley, has died.

Jerry Crutchfield, songwriter for Elvis Presley, has died at the age of 87.

Jerry’s family confirmed his death. He was a songwriter, producer, publishing executive, and music industry veteran.

Elvis Presley, Glen Campbell, Hank Williams Jr., Tanya Tucker, Tammy Wynette, and Charley Pride were among the artists who recorded his songs.

Jerry founded MCA Music Publishing in Nashville and served as its president for 25 years, despite his impressive songwriting resume.

From 1989 to 1992, he was executive vice president and general manager of CapitolLiberty Records in Nashville.

