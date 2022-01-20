Jerry Crutchfield: Who was he and how did he die?

Jerry Crutchfield is one of many legendary artists and musicians who call NASHVILLE home.

On January 19, 2022, word of the legendary songwriter’s death broke.

Jerry Crutchfield may not have been a household name, but the songs he wrote have become classics.

He was a songwriter who wrote songs for Elvis Presley, Brenda Lee, Charley Pride, and Glen Campbell, among others, and was born in Paducah, Kentucky.

On January 19, 2022, the Hollywood Reporter reported that the artist had died at the age of 87.

The music industry veteran worked as a songwriter, producer, and publishing executive, among other things.

