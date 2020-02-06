Jerry From Cheer Meeting Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager Is the Happiness You Need in Your Life

There are very few people who exude so much joy in life that it’s contagious. Two of those people are Today‘s Hoda Kotb and Jerry Harris from Cheer. What happens when they meet? What happens when happiness collides with happiness? Pure joy.

Jerry and his teammates were on Today with Hoda and Jenna Bush Hager and ahead of the interview, Jerry came out to give them some mat talk and the two hosts were starstruck. Anybody who has seen Cheer knows how great Jerry is at mat talk. “I want Jerry to mat talk us,” Hoda said.

“Please, dear lord, let Jerry mat talk me one day,” Jenna said.

When the Today producers did their best to mat talk the Today hosts, Jerry surprised the hosts and delivered his signature screams of encouragement. Hugs followed.

“Jerry, I love you so much,” Jenna told him while embracing the reality star.

“I hope I didn’t hurt your back,” Jenna said after the tight embrace. She didn’t.

When Jerry moved to hug Hoda, you could feel the positive energy passing back and forth between them through the screen.

Jenna asked Jerry where he got all of his positivity from and Jerry’s response? “My mother, my mother,” he said. In Cheer, Jerry opened up about the death of his mother after a battle with cancer. He didn’t take any time off from cheerleading and went on stage in a competition immediately following her passing.

Hoda and Jenna looked on the verge of tears meeting the Netflix star. “Do you know that people are so jealous of us? When you graduate will you come work here with us?” Jenna asked.

“You want me to? I would definitely consider it,” Jerry said.

“That’s a no,” Jenna said.

As if this explosion of Joy couldn’t get any better, Jerry, Hoda and Jenna went to play with the dogs of the Puppy Bowl.

Cheer is now streaming on Netflix. Today airs daily on NBC.

