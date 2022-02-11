Jerry Harris, a former cheerleader, has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge and faces up to 50 years in prison for ‘asking boys for sex and pictures.’

Jerry Harris, the SHAMED Cheerleader, has pleaded guilty to child pornography and faces up to 50 years in prison.

Prosecutors claim that between December 2018 and March 2020, the 22-year-old admitted to repeatedly asking a teen for sexually explicit videos and images.

Harris admitted to bribing a 17-year-old to send him sexually explicit photos in exchange for cash.

Prosecutors said he was also charged in connection with a trip he took to Florida with the intent of “engaging in illicit sexual conduct” with a 15-year-old.

Following his guilty plea, his lawyers stated that “the actor wishes to accept responsibility for his actions and publicly express his remorse for the harm he has caused the victims in this case.”

While incarcerated, his lawyers claim he is receiving mental health treatment.

On June 28, Harris’ sentence will be announced at a hearing.

For the child pornography charge, the Cheer star could face a sentence of five to twenty years in prison.

For the second count, he could face up to 30 years in prison.

Jerry allegedly asked one of the boys to have sex at two different Varsity cheer competitions, the boys claimed.

“My sons took the brave step of speaking publicly about the sexual abuse they suffered at the hands of Jerry Harris in an effort to put a stop to a serial predator and avert harm to other children,” the boys’ mother said.

“Harris’ admission of guilt today gives me hope that the pain and grief my sons have experienced as a result of speaking up was not in vain.”

“I will continue my mission to hold Jerry Harris and his enablers fully accountable in both the legal and public perception courts.”

Harris rose to prominence after starring in the Netflix show Cheer, which followed the Texas Navarro College cheerleaders as they competed for a national championship in 2020.

