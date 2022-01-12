Jerry Harris’ Accusers Speak Out on Sexual Abuse Allegations in Season 2 of ‘Cheer’

Jerry Harris’ Alleged Sexual Abuse Accusers Speak Out in Season 2 of ‘Cheer’

Cheer isn’t oblivious to what happened in season 2 with Jerry Harris.

When Harris was arrested in September 2020 on child pornography charges, fans and the cheerleading world were shocked.

Following that, the Netflix docuseries not only documents the aftermath, but also sits down with twin brothers Charlie and Sam, who speak out about what they say happened between them and Harris.

“One day in December 2018, [Harris] messaged me on my private Instagram account [from]his private Instagram account,” Charlie claims during an on-camera interview in the powerful midseason episode “Jerry,” which begins with a warning that “the following episode contains graphic descriptions of sexual abuse involving minors, which may be disturbing for some viewers.”

Please visit www.wannatalkaboutit.com for more information and crisis resources if you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual abuse.”

At the time, the aspiring cheerleader was 13 years old and knew Harris well.

“Right away, he asked, ‘Can you send butt pics?’ I was kind of star struck and didn’t want him to not like me or not be friends with me… I was willing to do that and was kind of blindsided by his notoriety at the time,” Charlie says.

“He’s made me feel bad about myself by saying that I was just using him for being popular and that I didn’t actually love him if I left him on ‘delivered’ for a couple of hours or didn’t respond to him or acted in a different tone that wasn’t flirty or anything.”

Charlie claims to have met Harris in person at a cheering event the following year, in 2019.

“We’d been messaging for a while, and I knew he’d be at ACA, so I was just trying to avoid him because I didn’t want to get into a fight or feel uncomfortable.”

I was also embarrassed and ashamed that I was talking to him in that manner.

As a result, I didn’t want other people to see him acting strangely.”

The best news summary from Infosurhoy.

‘Cheer’: Jerry Harris’ Accusers Speak Out About Sexual Abuse Allegations in Season 2