Jerry Harris’ Accusers Were Empowered to Come Forward, According to Cheer

Jerry, a bright and bubbly Navarro cheerleader who overcame adversity to make it to Daytona, Fla., was a fan favorite in the first season of Cheer.

He was known for being the go-to person for a pep talk, encouraging others when they were having trouble getting through the day.

The news that Jerry was the subject of an FBI investigation changed people’s perceptions of him in September 2020, according to USA Today. The FBI was looking into claims that Jerry solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors, according to USA Today.

Harris pleaded not guilty to seven sex charges in December 2020.

“We categorically dispute the claims made against Jerry Harris, which are alleged to have occurred when he was a teenager,” his attorney previously stated in a statement.

We are confident that when the investigation is finished, the true facts will emerge.”

Despite the fact that Charlie and Sam were not named as Harris’ accusers at the time, they now say in the second season of Cheer that they felt it was necessary to come forward in order to effect change within the cheer community.

In episode five, titled “Jerry,” Charlie reveals that in December 2018, when he was 13, a then-19-year-old Jerry messaged him on a private Instagram account.

Jerry allegedly inquired about Charlie’s age and whether he would send him explicit images, according to Charlie.

Charlie claims he didn’t want to send pictures at first, but he knew Jerry was on his “dream team” and “didn’t want him to dislike me,” so he did.

“I was willing to do that and was kind of blindsided by his notoriety at the time,” Charlie explains.

Jerry allegedly assaulted Charlie at a cheer competition, according to the teen.

Following the alleged assault, Sam claims Jerry started messaging him as well, but the twins felt unable to speak up for fear of jeopardizing their cheerleading careers.

Charlie recalled thinking that if he told his mother, Kristin, he would “basically lose all my cheer friends” because they “love Jerry.”

Kristin, on the other hand, discovered an…

