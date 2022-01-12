Jerry Harris’ court appearance has been postponed because he has been in jail for a year after being charged with child pornography.

Jerry Harris’ court hearing has been postponed because he is still in jail one year after being arrested on child pornography charges.

Jerry Harris’ court hearing has been rescheduled because he is still in federal prison one year after being arrested on child pornography charges.

The second season of the popular Netflix documentary series premieres tonight, with an entire episode dedicated to ex-teammate Jerry’s shocking arrest.

Jerry’s January 12 hearing, which coincided with the premiere of season two of Cheer, has been rescheduled for February 10, 2022, according to court documents obtained exclusively by The Sun.

The delay “is necessary to give the parties time to prepare effectively, and outweighs the public’s and defendant’s interests in a speedy trial,” according to court documents.

Jerry is currently imprisoned at the MCC Chicago Federal Correctional Institution.

Jerry, now 22, was accused of sexual abuse by two 14-year-old twin boys in September 2020.

Jerry allegedly sent them sexually explicit text and social media messages, demanding that they send him nude photos of themselves and even asking one of them for oral sex at a cheerleading competition, according to them.

He was arrested by the FBI the same month and charged with producing child pornography.

Jerry spoke openly with the FBI after his arrest, admitting to exchanging sexually explicit photos on Snapchat with at least 10 to 15 minors, having sex with a 15-year-old at a cheerleading competition, and paying a 17-year-old to send him nude photos.

Prosecutors claimed in October 2020 that Jerry should not be released from prison because he is a “danger” who allegedly “continued to victimize” minors despite knowing he was being investigated.

Jerry was charged with seven more counts in December of 2020.

Four counts of child sexual exploitation, one count of receiving and attempting to receive child pornography, one count of traveling in order to engage in sexual conduct with a minor, and one count of enticement are among the charges.

Jerry denied all charges and entered a not guilty plea.

He could be sentenced to 15 to 30 years in federal prison, where he remains incarcerated as the season premiere of Cheer premieres on Netflix today.

While the Emmy-winning documentary series following the Navarro College cheer team will feature mostly new cast members in the upcoming season, the show will address Jerry’s arrest.

“I can’t even process it right now,” Monica Aldama said in the trailer during a confessional.

According to The New York Times, the season will begin with an “hour-long episode featuring on-camera interviews with Jerry’s former Navarro cheerleading teammates, Monica Aldama, the brothers who are suing him, and their…

