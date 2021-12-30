Jerry O’Connell of The Talk’s fans say his twin daughters Charlie and Dolly look unrecognizable in a rare photo taken on their 13th birthday.

Jerry O’Connell of The Talk’s fans say his twin daughters Charlie and Dolly are unrecognizable in a rare photo taken on their 13th birthday.

JERRY O’CONNEL is honoring the 13th birthday of his twin daughters by sharing a rare photo of the two girls as they grow up.

To commemorate the big day, The Talk host, his wife Rebecca Romijn, and his family spent a sunny day at the beach.

Jerry wrote: “Happy 13th, ladies,” on his Instagram page.

I appreciate you allowing your mother and me to take this picture.

“I’m so proud of both of you!”

“This is 13! Slow down, ladies, it’s going too fast,” wrote mother Rebecca on her Facebook page.

I am incredibly proud of both of you.

Dolly and Charlie, happy birthday!”

In the accompanying photos, mom and daughters were all smiles, but all fans could say was that the twins were unrecognizable.

“You’re wonderful parents! Look at those two lovely young women,” one person said.

“Sorry Jerry, but they both look like mommy,” said another.

The fact that the newly minted teens even posed for a photo with their parents was perhaps even more surprising than the girls’ growth.

“REALLY appreciate you both allowing your mom and I to take this pic,” Jerry, 47, expressed his gratitude.

Other fans were pleasantly surprised as well.

“Granting photo permission is a huge deal,” one person wrote.

“Wishing you a happy 13th birthday to your lovely daughters.”

“My 13-year-old screams no when I ask,” another added.

“Not one middle finger.. parenting win,” a third congratulated flatly.

Jerry, 49, and Rebecca, 49, don’t often post photos of their daughters on social media.

The X-Men star shared a photo of herself with her daughters earlier this month.

As they enjoyed a “Sunday supper with the fam,” the trio was all smiles.

Rebecca had previously shared a photo of herself sending her daughters to school.

With masks around their chins, the duo smiled.

“Slight dress code violation, but first day of seventh grade went off without a hitch,” Rebecca joked.

The couple has always kept their children’s lives private.

In the year 2020, Jerry attempted to share a lighthearted post featuring his daughters.

He shared a photo of himself with the twins on Instagram, along with a shocking confession.

“These two just sang the Uncensored version of WAP Had no clue what WAP stood for,” Jerry wrote.

The admission disappointed fans, who told the daytime TV host that it was “nothing to be proud of.”

“It’s so inappropriate for kids, and we parents are so clueless,” one follower wrote.

“That song is terribly inappropriate,” another commenter said.

Right now, parents are facing a lot of challenges.

Please don’t make this into a regular occurrence.”

“100% inappropriate,” said a third Instagram user.

Jerry was accused of “doing a bad job as a parent.”

He’s…

