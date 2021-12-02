Jerry Seinfeld ‘Couldn’t Stop Laughing’ When It Came to His Upcoming Pop-Tarts Film

Jerry Seinfeld has stated unequivocally that he will not return to scripted television.

He returned to standup after the massive success of Seinfeld, which lasted nine seasons, and even starred in Bee Movie.

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, his Netflix TV show, was also a welcome return.

Fans may be surprised to learn that he’ll be directing a Pop-Tarts movie.

That’s right, it’s as intriguing and amusing as it sounds, and even Seinfeld couldn’t stop laughing at the thought.

With hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, Seinfeld appeared as a guest on the Smartless podcast.

He said that he found happiness in standup and was content after retiring his TV show as they dug deeper into his career path.

However, the comedian revealed that he has returned to filmmaking, with the new project being based on one of his jokes.

“One of my writers was looking at one of my standup bits about the Pop-Tart during the virus [lockdown], and he said, ‘We should do a movie about the Pop-Tart,’ and I just laughed at him for five years,” Seinfeld explained.

Seinfeld agreed to a Zoom chat to hear out his writer and another writer.

“We got into a discussion about The Right Stuff.

“What if we did it like The Right Stuff — you know, Kellogg’s versus Post in 1964, like the United States versus Russia?” Seinfeld joked. “And the next thing we knew, we wrote this movie, and now we’re shooting it in a few months.”

He’s directing and starring in Unfrosted, which will be released on Netflix.

The spring season marks the start of production.

In 1963, Post created its own toaster pastry, dubbed “Country Squares,” and announced it to the world. Part of their selling point was the unique foil packaging they developed.

People were ecstatic because of the media frenzy.

The…, however,

