Jerry Stiller Dead at 92: Ben Stiller Pays Tribute to His Dad in Touching Post

Jerry Stiller has passed away at the age of 92.

The actor and comedian’s death was announced by his son, actor Ben Stiller. Ben shared the heartbreaking news with fans on social media early Monday morning.

“I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes,” Ben wrote in a tribute post on Twitter. “He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.”

Jerry was known for his roles in Seinfeld and The King of Queens. He also starred alongside his son in Zoolander.

It’s been exactly five years this month since the death of Anne Meara, Jerry’s wife and Ben’s mom. The actress passed away in May 2015 at the age of 85. Anne had also starred on The King of Queens, as well as Sex and the City.

In 2006, Anne starred alongside her son in Night at the Museum.

“The Stiller family is deeply saddened to share the beloved Anne Meara passed away last night at the age of 85,” Ben’s rep said in a statement in 2015. “She is survived by her husband and partner in life Jerry Stiller. The two were married for 61 years and worked together almost as long.”