During the fifth season of ‘Jersey Shore: Family Vacation,’ Chris Larangeira files for divorce from Angelina Jolie.

Chris Larangeira has filed for divorce from Angelina Larnageira, who is a Jersey Shore star.

After last week’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, Chris’ post about the pet psychic makes a little more sense.

Here’s everything we know about the filing from the reality star.

Chris filed for divorce in New Jersey on January 1st, according to The Sun.

22nd of February, 2022

The couple married in November 2019, as seen on MTV’s reality show.

Because of Jenni “JWoww” Farley, Deena Cortese, and Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi’s polarizing speech on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, their marriage has remained a hot topic.

Angelina Jolie’s romance with Chris is once again the focus of Season 5.

Angelina Jolie has met with a divorce lawyer and set a date for her and Chris to either end their marriage or stay together so far this season.

Chris appears to have made up his mind now.

Angelina Jolie consults with pet psychic Teresa St. John in the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation episode “Two Baptisms and a Pet Psychic.”

Angelina’s relationship with Chris is in trouble, according to Frances, who connects with Angelina’s dog Peanut.

“Peanut is all set to go,” St.

“You’re not staying here,” Frances told the reality star in the episode, adding, “you’re going to a bigger house without [Chris].”

Someone is expecting you.

I notice him, and I notice you’ve already met him.”

Peanut was incredibly brave to speak up in that manner.

http://t.coxLHFSUG776/hashtag/JSFamilyVacation

As the episode aired, Chris took to Instagram to address St.

Frances is doing some reading.

In his Instagram Stories, he wrote, “Well, I hope nobody believes anything that nut job said about me.”

“It’s pretty disgusting how someone can defame me like that on national television, and how that was even allowed.”

I treat my pets as if they were my children, and I adore them all.

Even if I’m not appreciated by others, all I’ve ever done is give my heart and soul to my entire family, and at least I know my animals know that.”

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in January 2021, according to rumors.

Despite filing, she never delivered the papers to Chris.

The couple was working on their marriage, as The Sun reported in July 2021.

The outlet was able to obtain documents that show the…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

Peanut was so brave to speak out like that. #JSFamilyVacationhttps://t.co/xLHFSUG776 — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) February 4, 2022