Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick fuels divorce rumors from husband Chris Larangeira once more after dropping new ‘clues.’

Angelina Pivarnick fuels divorce rumors from husband Chris Larangeira once again after dropping new ‘clues.’

After dropping a slew of new “clues,” Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick fueled the latest rumors that she and her husband Chris Larangeira had split up again.

In an Instagram photo, Angelina Jolie, 35, appeared to be celebrating the holidays by herself.

The Jersey Shore smiled in the photo as she stood in front of the brightly lit Christmas tree, which was adorned with gifts.

The pet dog sat on the floor, staring at her, wearing a red bandana around its neck.

The MTV star strutted around in ankle-high boots and wore a gray outfit.

Chris appeared to be absent, as she stated in her post that “life is a little crazy right now for everyone.”

Alyssa, the reality star’s sister, also shared a sweet photo with her, saying that she made “an amazing sauce and meal.”

To feel “safe,” the sisters shared a “very small intimate dinner together.”

“Keep on smiling and loving life,” Angelina advised her fans.

Keep your head up because life is short.”

“This, too, will pass,” she concluded.

Angelina Jolie posted a lengthy cryptic quote to her Instagram Story that began with “a guy once told me.”

“A man is only insecure about a woman when he knows she deserves better,” the text said.

“That really hit me,” said the statement’s conclusion.

Angelina Jolie’s divorce from Chris was dismissed in August, according to The Sun, because neither of them followed through.

After their January 2019 wedding, the TV personality filed for divorce from Chris, 42.

According to the legal documents obtained exclusively by The Sun, the “complaint in this matter was filed on January 19, 2021.”

This case has been on hold for four months because the required documentation has not been filed.”

Because the case had gone unanswered for so long, the court decided to “dismiss the above case for lack of prosecution without prejudice.”

The couple is “doing really well,” a source close to the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star told The Sun.

They’re in the most ideal situation they’ve ever been in.”

“Filming for the new season is going great so far,” the insider continued, “and Angelina has made sure to let production know that she and Chris are together.”

“The cast is planning a trip in October, and Angelina Jolie has asked Chris to accompany her.”

The couple’s marital woes were aired on MTV’s current season, which also featured a “cheating video.”