Jersey Shore: Vinny Guadagnino prepares for a fight with Jenny ‘JWoww’ Farley

Vinny Guadagnino prepared for a showdown with Jenni ‘JWoww’ Farley on Thursday’s episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.

His old pal was seeing red after he ‘downplayed’ an incident in which her boyfriend Zack ’24’ Carpinello, 24, hit on her old roommate, Angelina Pivarnick, 33.

The entire incident was caught on film, and when it aired on a recent Jersey Shore episode, Jenni, 34, realized it had been much worse than Vinny, 32, let on.

She apologized to Angelina, but was gunning for Vinny, who spent most of Thursday’s show asking his friends how to defend himself and worrying about how angry she’d be.

Unaware that there was a storm brewing, Vinny, DJ Pauly D, 39, and Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, 37, had all flown to Angelina’s bachelorette party in New Orleans.

Jenni had gone back to New Jersey to be with her kids, but was due to return to the party in two days—and she had no idea the boys were there.

Vinny tried to defend himself to Angelina, Deena Cortese, 33, and Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi, 32.

‘I thought the whole time I was being her friend,’ he reflected, as he thought back to why he hadn’t said more. ‘I don’t know why she’s mad at me and wants to apparently rip my head off.’

‘Vinny, it’s all your fault, don’t breathe,’ Angelina joked as the gang sat in their hotel room.

She acknowledged that Vinny had been ‘tiptoeing around’ Jenni, trying to keep her from getting upset, but Deena pointed out that Jenni had been upset anyway by his actions.

‘I don’t know what she’s mad at me about,’ Vinny said. ‘One second I didn’t say enough to her, one second I said too much. Does she want me to talk about him or not? Does she want me to talk more s*** about 24, like he did her dirty or does she not want me to poke fun at him?’

Deena said Jenni just wanted Vinny to tell her what really went down, as she’d primarily been hurt by the fact that he was far more straightforward with Angelina.

When the guys were alone again, Pauly said, ‘Bro, for real though, she gonna f*** you up.’

Mike, who’d been backhanded by Jenni years before, taught Vinny how to defend himself.

His tips included ‘Always keep your head on a swivel,’ and ‘You gotta keep your hands up.’

The men then donned funky glasses and sashes that said ‘Hot mess’ as they headed out into the city for what they were calling the ‘ratchelorette’ party.

After boarding a party bus, the gang went to dinner, then headed to a prearranged ghost tour.

Deena, who’d organized it, got drunk because she was so nervous about seeing ‘ghosties.’

‘Can you punch ghosts, or does it just go right through their face?’ Pauly asked their tour leader.

‘I just got out of prison,’ Mike considered. ‘I fought addiction. I don’t need any more issues. I ain’t about that ghost life.’

After the tour, everyone went to get some frozen ‘grenade’ drinks, and the men joked about how they used to avoid grenades, their nickname for unattractive women.

Deena was falling asleep, so Mike took her back to the hotel, calling himself ‘The Designation.’

In Deena’s absence, Snooki and Angelina got so drunk that the bride-to-be tried to blow into the penis of a blow-up doll and pretended to perform ‘reverse cowgirl’ on him.

‘The guys need to take over and show these girls how to party,’ Pauly said the next day.

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, then showed up to the hotel, fresh off an arrest on seven charges for fighting with his ex-girlfriend Jen Harley, 32.

The guys filled him in on the ‘ratchelorette’ and Jenni’s beef with Vinny.

‘When Jenni’s mad, anything that happens is going to be your fault,’ Ronnie told his pal. Take it from me.’

As Vinny recounted what he’d told Jenni, Ronnie began to understand why she was mad at him.

Mike had been waiting to talk to Ronnie, and when the two of them were by themselves, he said that he could call on him ‘at any time.’

‘I remember when I was going through my own thing, to be honest with you, I put one foot in front of the other, got back to the basics,’ Mike said. ‘And that’s where it all happens.’

Ronnie offered that ‘the one thing I love about my addictive personality is if I focus on something positive, it becomes… you become obsessive about it.’

Mike told Ronnie that he’d been insecure ‘for the first time in [his] life’ when he started working with the cast again in Miami in 2018.

‘I had to come back in with you savages,’ he remembered. ‘I didn’t know if you guys were going to like me, if I was going to fit in, if America was going to like me.’

He’d also grappled with the fact that he didn’t have his trademark six-pack any longer, and barely knew who he was, but he found ‘a different version of myself,’ he noted.

‘I don’t want to be the old Ron,’ Ronnie affirmed.

‘We wanna see the best Ron,’ Mike emphasized. ‘And if you continue to move forward in life, put one foot in front of the other, we will find the best Ron. You will find the best Ron.’

‘I’m rooting for the comeback,’ he added.

The guys headed off to get beignets at the Café du Monde, blowing their powdered sugar all over each other.

They took some back to the girls’ hotel room, where Snooki asked Ron if he was okay.

‘Everything’s great,’ he affirmed. ‘Today’s a good day.’

Vinny started to get nervous as Jenni was due to arrive at the hotel soon, but he blew off steam by sprinkling powdered sugar over Deena and Angelina.

‘How do you deal with a mad Jenni?’ he asked Ron, who’d fought with Jenni for ’10 years.’

‘She’s already f***ing upset at you, so anything you say is gonna make her more upset,’ Ron acknowledged.

‘I’m f***ed, is what you’re saying,’ Vinny replied, laughing.

‘Is she gonna flip out?’ Angelina wondered privately, as Jenni’s car approached. ‘I got make sure no wine bottles are around. I literally do not know what to expect right now.’

‘Never did I ever imagine I would be giving my boy a funeral on this vacation,’ Pauly said.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returns next week on MTV.