Jersey Shore’s Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino Reveals How Uncle Nino’s Word Helped Him in Prison

Uncle Nino came through. Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino spent months in prison, and they could’ve been pretty bad had it not been for Uncle Nino.

“From the first day that I entered into prison, there was a chance that people may have not liked me. But from the day I got in, people, they helped me out. And I have to thank Uncle Nino for putting the word out for me,” Mike says in a confessional in the below exclusive sneak peek.

While the names are bleeped out, Mike tells his uncle who helped him out when he was in the slammer.

“They sat me down and I’m telling you, they told me to tell you, ‘Tell Uncle Nino that we looked out for you. We heard you put out the word and we looked out for you,'” he tells his him.

According to Mike, there wasn’t a day he was locked up where he didn’t have good food or double the allotted amount.

“Listen, the whole experience, it was not fun at any particular time, but I appreciate you putting out the word,” Mike tells Uncle Nino.

And despite Uncle Nino claiming oral sex doesn’t count in prison, Mike said none of that happened. “There was no giving and no receiving,” Mike says.

Mike served eight months in prison for tax evasion. During his time away, his Jersey Shore costars visited him and looked out for his wife Lauren Pesce.

“I have friends that are family, OK,” he says getting teary. “And that’s the most important thing.”

