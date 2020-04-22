Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino Shares Before-and-After Photos of His Weight Loss Journey

Vinny Guadagnino took to Instagram on Tuesday to share his weight loss journey.

The Jersey Shore star posted side-by-side photos of himself before and after he changed his diet.

“A lot of people didn’t know that I struggled with my weight my whole life,” the 32-year-old celebrity wrote via the social network. “I was the king of yo-yo dieting. I was my biggest during the years I was off TV so a lot of people didn’t realize. My genetics make me gain weight easily, especially to high sugar/carb food. That being said, I believe calories also matter.”

Guadagnino, who follows the ketogenic diet, then went into detail about how he looks at calories and food and noted he personally prefers a diet consisting of “low carb/ moderate protein/ high fat with #cleanketo.”

He then explained he follows this plan “for a few reasons.” First, he claimed he doesn’t “react well to sugar.”

“It bloats me, makes me feel groggy and lethargic, and I feel that it makes me fat easily,” Guadagnino wrote in the post.

He also described himself as “an Italian foodie” and stated he loves the taste of food.

“So I need fat in my diet to create delicious meals while still eating clean (ie. a ribeye steak and creamed spinach over grilled chicken and quinoa),” he continued.

In addition, he claimed he has “more sustainable energy over long periods of time.”

“I don’t feel groggy and I have more mental clarity,” Guadagnino wrote. “I don’t walk around starving because the food is sustainable. I enjoy fasting so I need food that will fill me up during my fasts. I find that higher carb diets make me feel hungry during my fasting hours.”

Furthermore, he wrote that he believes the #CleanKeto regimens of meats and greens “emulate how our hunter and gather ancestors ate, therefore how our bodies were evolved to eat.”

Finally, he claimed his bloodwork showed his body is “healthier than ever.”

“Everything just seems to regulate itself out when I cut processed sugars and grains and eat quality meats, fats, and greens for the most part (with treat meals in between of course),” he wrote.

While he argued “this isn’t easy to do in the modern sugar world,” he claimed it is “possible.” He concluded his post by writing, “Chose what calories are best for you #ketoguido.”

This wasn’t the first time Guadagnino had shared before-and-after photos. In fact, he’s posted several pictures of his transformation over the years.

“When I ate sugars and grains I was 50lbs heavier and looked 10 years older,” he wrote in 2018.

Guadagnino also released a cook book called The Keto Guido Cookbook in 2019.