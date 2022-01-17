Jessa Duggar has been chastised for her’messy’ home after sharing a photo of her 6-year-old son Spurgeon doing schoolwork with Legos on the floor.

JESSA Duggar was chastised for her “messy” home after she shared a photo of her eldest son Spurgeon doing schoolwork while surrounded by Legos.

This isn’t the first time the former Counting On star has been attacked by trolls, as she recently responded to her detractors.

It all started when Jessa posted a photo of 6-year-old Spurgeon working on his homework at a desk hidden behind a large house plant.

“Too cool for school,” Jessa wrote on it.

A lot of Legos, as well as other toys, are on the floor in the snap, which is what some people chose to focus on.

The post was also shared on Reddit, where Jessa’s house was panned in the comments section, with one user writing, “That room is a mess.”

Everyone knows how messy children can be.

However, JFC should clean up a bit before posting on Instagram.

If anyone thought I lived in a pig sty, I’d be mortified.”

“I’ll never understand why she doesn’t throw all that detritus and mess into a damn shopping bag and move it out of the shot before posting to hundreds of thousands of followers,” one commenter said.

Aside from Spurgeon, the former reality star has a four-year-old son Henry, two-year-old daughter Ivy, and five-month-old daughter Fern with her husband, Ben Seewald.

Fans have previously focused on Jessa’s cleaning habits, as she shared a house tour video on YouTube in early 2020, with some claiming that the former TV star didn’t clean up before filming.

Unmade beds, unflushed toilets, and toys strewn about were featured in the video, which earned her praise from a few fans for keeping it “real.”

Jessa, on the other hand, didn’t ignore the mess, stating, “This is our messy house.”

“When it’s cleaned up,” she added, “we’ll do another house tour.”

We’re going to start with a real-life mess.”

The tour began in the kitchen, where cardboard boxes littered the floor and clothes hung to dry from kitchen chairs.

Toy cars and books littered the living room, the bed lacked sheets, and the toilet was stuffed with paper thrown in by one of the star’s children.

A video about “getting organized” was shared by the 29-year-old months later.

Jessa hasn’t been immune to the criticism, as she recently responded to one troll.

One person claimed the residence was a “gift” from her father after posting a video of renovations taking place at their new three-bedroom home.

