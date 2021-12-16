Jessa Duggar, Jana’s sister, reveals WHY she was falsely accused of child endangerment and demands that the authorities “give the girl a break!”

Jana Duggar was charged with child endangerment, and JESSA Duggar demanded that fans give her a “break.”

On September 10, the Counting On actress was charged and released after posting (dollar)430 bail.

On Monday night, Jessa, 29, took to Instagram to defend her older sister Jana, 31, who was recently charged with child endangerment.

“Getting messages about Jana headlines,” the reality star wrote in a message to fans.

In the end, it was a careless oversight.

“She was babysitting, and one of the kids managed to sneak out the door unnoticed, but everything turned out fine.”

“Could have happened to anyone,” Jessa continued.

This is being sensationalized by the media because of other current family circumstances, and it irritates me greatly.

“She’s without a doubt one of the most incredible women I’ve ever met, and I’d trust her with my children any day of the week.”

“Do me a favor, and all you perfect humans go back to living your lives,” she scathed.

Jana was charged with endangering a child last week, just days after her brother Josh was found guilty of receiving and possessing child pornography on two counts.

A clerk confirmed to The Sun that the oldest Duggar daughter’s next court date is January 10, 2022 at 1:30 p.m.

These charges are classified as either a “class A” or “class B” misdemeanor in Arkansas, and the penalties can range from jail time to fines.

This is just one day after Josh Duggar, the eldest Duggar son, was found guilty of both possessing and receiving child pornography.

The ex-reality star was taken into custody immediately after the verdict was announced.

When the verdict was read out in court, the 33-year-old returned his gaze to his family.

Josh was “teary-eyed” and “solemn” as he was cuffed, according to a reporter from The Sun on the scene.

Meanwhile, his older brother Justin, unable to hold back tears, sobbed as he watched his older sibling being arrested.

As he was being taken away, the TLC star paused to tell his wife Anna, 33, that he “loved” her.

Jim Bob, the family patriarch, consoled Josh’s wife Anna, though neither of them appeared to be upset.

Jana, who was present at the trial, has not yet expressed her reaction to the verdict; however, her sister Jill and her husband, Derick Dillard, have.

The couple posted a lengthy statement on their family website that began, “Today was…

