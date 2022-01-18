Jessa Duggar responds to a fan who claims her 6-year-old son Spurgeon appears “sad and lonely” in a new photo of him being homeschooled.

Jessa Duggar responds to a fan who claims her son Spurgeon, 6, appears’sad and lonely’ in a new homeschooling photo.

In the comments section of a new Instagram post, the 29-year-old responded to the critic.

On Monday, Jessa shared a photo of Spurgeon doing schoolwork at home at a desk, which she shared on Instagram.

The Counting On alum photographed her son writing at his desk in the family room, which was hidden behind a large potted tree with toys strewn across the floor.

“Too cool for school,” wrote Jessa alongside the photo.

One fan commented in the comments section shortly after Jessa shared the photo, saying he looked “so sad and lonely” in it.

“You mean, peaceful and tranquil,” Jessa responded, standing up for her son.

Others, on the other hand, said Spurgeon appeared to be focused and praised the homeschooling arrangement.

“It’s nice he has a window next to his desk and a big plant for fresh air,” one person commented.

“He’s going to be such a smart boy! All your children are so smart with shining personalities,” another person wrote.

“Wow, you’re really doing a great job.”

“You can tell he is very smart because he can concentrate on something while other things are going on around him,” said a third.

Spurgeon and his parents have done an outstanding job!”

Jessa has three children: Henry, four, Ivy, two, and Fern, six months.

She has four children with her husband, Ben Seawald, whom she married in 2014.

While some fans claimed that Spurgeon appeared sad in the new photo, others criticized Jessa for her “messy home.”

Some people chose to focus on the photo because it showed a lot of Legos on the floor, as well as other toys.

“That room is a mess,” one commenter wrote on Reddit after seeing the post.

“Everyone knows kids are messy,” another added.

JFC, on the other hand, should clean up a bit before posting on Instagram.

If anyone assumed I lived in a pig sty, I’d be mortified.”

“I’ll never understand why she doesn’t throw all that detritus and mess into a damn shopping bag and move it out of the shot before posting to hundreds of thousands of followers,” a third commented.

Fans have taken notice of Jessa’s cleaning habits before, as evidenced by her new photo.

She posted a house tour video on YouTube in February 2020, and some viewers commented that the former TV star didn’t clean up before filming.

The video was well-received, and it…

