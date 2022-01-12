Jessa Duggar responds to the ‘Stupid’ Troll’s ‘Outright Lie’ About Her New Family Home.

She is standing firm.

Jessa Duggar quickly debunked a rumor about her and husband Ben Seewald’s new home on social media.

On Tuesday, January 11, the 29-year-old Arkansas native shared a link to a recent YouTube vlog, encouraging her followers to “tour our new fixer upper” in the video that accompanied it.

While many fans wished the couple luck on their project and congratulated them on their achievement, the Counting On alum noticed one negative comment.

“Aw! What a nice gift from your daddy,” the Instagram user said, adding an eye-rolling emoji to his post.

“That is so stupid and an outright lie,” Duggar retorted.

On Tuesday, the daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar uploaded footage to her YouTube channel from June 2021, showing off the large home she and Seewald, 26, were renovating for their family.

Spurgeon, 5, Henry, 3, and Ivy, 2, and Fern, 5 months, are the couple’s children. They married in 2014.

In the video, Jessa mentioned that her brother Jason Duggar offered to help with “heading up the project” in his spare time, saying that he was “doing some of the work himself” and that he would “bring in other professional[al]crews” to handle some aspects, such as electrical and plumbing.

On the former TLC star’s Instagram update, pal Carlin Bates commented, “Ahh…this is so exciting.”

Her retort comes in the midst of her family’s public drama surrounding her brother Josh Duggar’s arrest in April 2021.

After entering a not guilty plea in December 2021, he was found guilty on two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography.

For each count, the 33-year-old faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of (dollar)250,000.

Jana Duggar, Jessa’s sister, was charged with endangering the welfare of a minor in Arkansas in September 2021, which landed her in hot water last month.

She pleaded not guilty at first, and the case was later settled outside of court.

Jana, 31, has received a lot of support from her family, including Jessa, who spoke out about the incident on Instagram.

“I’ve been receiving messages about Jana’s headlines.

In the end, it was a completely unintentional mistake.

