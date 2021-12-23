Jessa Duggar slams a ‘rude’ fan who claims she’s posting cute kid videos to ‘distract’ from her brother Josh’s scandal.

Jessa Duggar slams a “rude” fan who claims she’s posting cute kid videos to “distract” from brother Josh’s scandal.

JESSA Duggar hit back at a “rude” fan who claimed she was only posting cute videos of her kids to “distract” from her brother Josh’s recent scandal.

Jessa, 29, uploaded a video to YouTube of her children unwrapping their Christmas presents.

The Counting On actress and her husband, Ben, had planned to visit both of their families during the holidays.

“We thought it would be fun to set aside a day before all that to do our own little group,” the reality star explained at the start of the nearly 17-minute video.

“We’re going to open a few small presents,” she continued.

Spurgeon, five, and Henry, four, are the couple’s sons; Ivy, two, and Fern, four months, are the couple’s daughters.

Ivey flaunted her “horsey,” while Henry reveled in the watch he had been given.

After opening their gifts, the kids appeared to be in a good mood.

The TV star responded to a troll who slammed her family video in the comments section.

“We know Jim Bob got you out there distracting us sis,” the troll said, adding a crying emoji.

“It’s fine,” the troll continued.

We are devoted to you.

“Jessa, you’re stunning.”

“This is the most ridiculous thing I’ve ever heard,” Jessa responded with a laughing emoji, according to a Reddit post.

“But thank you for softening your rudeness with a compliment,” she added.

Josh, 33, was arrested and charged with child pornography at the beginning of December.

Jim Bob, 56, and Michelle, 55,’s son was arrested and charged with receiving and possessing child pornography in April.

The ex-TLC star could face up to 20 years in prison after the jury’s decision.

In about four months, he should be sentenced.

Josh’s attorneys, however, intended to file an appeal.

In an Instagram Story following her brother’s conviction, Jessa and Ben expressed their feelings about the guilty verdict.

“From the moment we learned of Josh’s case, we have prayed that God would reveal the truth, no matter what it was, and that the facts would be followed wherever they lead,” they said in a statement.

“We are heartbroken beyond words for the children who have been exploited and abused in child sexual abuse material, and we are grateful for our justice system’s ability to punish such evils.”

The statement ended with the following words:

