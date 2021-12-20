Jesse Armstrong, the creator of ‘Succession,’ says Tom’s betrayal started in Episode 2.

Many of the characters made unexpected decisions in the Season 3 finale of Succession.

Of all the twists and turns on Succession, Tom (Matthew Macfadyen)’s betrayal may have surprised the most viewers.

Jesse Armstrong, the show’s creator, said the seeds had been sown from the beginning.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Season 3 finale of Succession.]

In December, Armstrong appeared as a guest on The Hollywood Reporter’s TV’s Top Five podcast.

When Daniel Fienberg inquired about Tom’s betrayal, Armstrong explained how far ahead of time he’d planned it.

Shiv (Sarah Snook) is married to Tom.

Tom feared going to prison to cover for Logan (Brian Cox) for the first half of Season 3 of Succession.

Shiv and her siblings, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin), were caught off guard when they plotted to use their majority shares to prevent Logan from selling Waystar to Lukas Mattson (Alexander Skarsgaard).

Logan persuaded their mother to change the terms of their divorce agreement.

Shiv appeared to be the one who told Logan about their plan when he called Tom.

“Honestly, I’m hoping it’s not there from the pilot,” Alexander said on Top Five on television.

“I’m not sure,” says the speaker.

If someone looked at it, I’d be interested to see if he appears to be more of an adjunct to this family and his wife there.

He has, however, always had a twinkle in his eye.

He’s always had a keen understanding of the gradations of power, of his role, of his accumulating of the power that he manages to accumulate and the capital that he has in the bank that he can spend and at what point he can spend it, almost more keen than anyone else.”

Armstrong stated that plot twists in Succession do not come to him out of nowhere.

He had to start those wheels in motion much earlier when he decided Tom would betray Shiv and her siblings.

Possibly as early as the second episode, if not the Succession pilot in Tom’s very first episode.

“I hope we don’t go about it like that, where we say, ‘OK, we want him to turn into a moth,’…

