Jesse Armstrong, the creator of ‘Succession,’ slams fans’ bizarre theories, saying, ‘It’s Not This Show.’

Jesse Armstrong, the creator of ‘Succession,’ slams fan theories, saying, ‘It’s Not This Show.’

HBO’s Succession has a devoted following after three seasons, but creator Jesse Armstrong thinks most fan theories are ridiculous.

He claims that the predictions for a Roman (Kieran Culkin) or Kendall (Jeremy Strong) season are completely inaccurate.

Instead, the creator believes that fans should leave their predictions for shows like Game of Thrones.

Armstrong created Succession after reading about media moguls like Sumner Redstone and Rupert Murdoch.

In an interview with Deadline, he admitted that the series was inspired by something they both said.

He told the outlet, “Sumner Redstone and Rupert Murdoch both made the same joke: they were both asked, ‘What will happen when you die?'”

“They both stated that they had no intention of dying.”

“What’s going on with these men in their 80s and 90s who are still packing their diaries every day?” it occurred to me. “I felt there was something quite basic there about feeling a loss of influence at the end of your life, so I started to think there might be a show about what those people are like in general.”

Jesse Armstrong of ‘Succession’ Discusses The Perils Of Creating Unsavory Characters: “You Have To Be Careful” – LFF https:t.coLwhBvTUspV

Season 3 of ‘Succession’ adds eight new characters and moves closer to a premiere date.

Many fans and media outlets have noted the striking similarities between Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and Murdoch.

ATN Network in Succession also has a strong resemblance to real-life Fox News, according to viewers.

The trailer was released to the public while the third season of Succession was being filmed in Tuscany.

Jesse Armstrong’s reaction to what fans said about the promo was captured by a Vulture journalist.

Fans find characters to root for while watching, which the creator despises.

He explained, “I don’t feel like it’s sports where I need someone to get behind me.”

Viewers have also been known to speculate that the writers purposefully alter the characters.

Shiv (Sarah Snook), for example, was a fan favorite to take over the business.

In season 2, however, she forced a sexual assault survivor to remain silent in exchange for a company settlement.

“If we started playing a game where it’s like, You thought she’d be like this, but she’s like that!” he told the outlet.

“That sounds like a fun game to play…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.