Jesse from the hit 1990s film Free Willy looks completely different 30 years later.

Jesse from the hit 1990s film Free Willy is unrecognizable 30 years later.

The heartwarming story of a young boy and an Orca whale who became best friends is told in FREE Willy, a childhood classic.

Orphan Jesse’s life was turned around when he was ordered to work at the theme park where Willy lived after vandalizing it.

But the tearaway teen soon found redemption when he foiled evil plans to kill the whale.

Jason James Richter was cast in the role of Jesse when he was just 13 years old, and he went on to star in all three Free Willy movies between 1993 and 1997.

He beat out over 4,000 other hopefuls for the role of the heroic teen.

In a 2013 interview, Jason revealed that on set, he had to interact with a real whale named Keiko.

He told the Daily Beast, “As a child, it was one of those moments of pure and utter fascination.”

“You’re blind to the danger.”

‘Oh my God, a whale,’ you think when you’re 11 years old.

He remembered, “That’s amazing! This will be awesome.”

“If I’d been 17, I might have thought, ‘Hey, this thing’s going to bite my hand off,’ but at 11, you just think, ‘Oh, wow.’

That’s cool.

‘Let me take a look at it.’

After a brief hiatus, Jason returned in an episode of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch as Dante, a young man brought in by Sabrina’s aunts as a potential suitor.

Between 2001 and 2009, he took another eight-year break from acting, during which he played bass guitar in the band Fermata.

However, in 2015, the 41-year-old American actor made a comeback in films such as Last Rampage, The Brawler, and most recently, comedy-drama Last Call.

“I’m still acting,” he told Ok Magazine in 2016.

I recently completed a film titled High and Outside.

“I got to play a crazy biker in the film, which was a lot of fun; before that, I played a doctor in Inhumane, and I’m doing a Western.”

According to Celebrity Net Worth.com, Jason is estimated to be worth £386,000 in 2022.