Jesse Lee Soffer of the Chicago Police Department Admits That His Upset Marriage Will Affect His Work and Reflects on the ‘Intense’ Sex Scene

Jesse Lee Soffer of the Chicago Police Department Admits That His Unstable Marriage Will Affect His Work and Reflects on the ‘Intense’ Sex Scene

Intelligence is changing.

Not only did Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) finally face Voight (Jason Beghe) and change — well, everything — but he also took a huge step in his relationship with Hailey (Tracy Spiradakos) during the Wednesday, December 8 episode of Chicago PD.

Following his decision to blackmail the FBI rather than turn in Voight or his fiancée, Jay informed his boss that he would be allowed to listen in on all conversations from now on.

“I think Jay has grown and changed in so many ways after nine seasons of working with Voight,” Soffer, 37, told Us Weekly exclusively about the big move.

“This contributes to a positive shift in the dynamic between Jay and Voight.”

It allows for completely new storylines between those two characters who have a different kind of relationship and mutual respect.

“I was ecstatic,” she says.

The conversation seemed to imply that Jay might one day succeed his boss, which the three-time Emmy nominee laughed off.

“Voight isn’t going anywhere,” says the narrator.

Soffer told Us: “He’s Hank Voight.”

“Right now, we’re finishing an episode where we’re seeing that dynamic is a little different — just the way the writers are writing it, and Voight comes to Jay and says, ‘All right, let’s talk about this.’

Here’s what I’m up to behind my back, in private.

‘How do you feel about it?’

The men’s interaction was not, however, the most shocking aspect of the episode.

Jay and Hailey decided to get married in the courthouse and then have a romantic and steamy night in the bedroom, as seen in the final moments.

“It all seemed like a natural progression.”

Upstead and the two characters have been talking about getting married since, I believe, the end of last season,” he said.

“It was like, ‘OK, we’re past all of this, and we’re still here.'”

‘F–k it, let’s get it done!’

When they go to work, “it doesn’t really change anything,” despite the fact that they are the first married couple in Intelligence.

“They went to a courthouse and put on a rubber ring,” says the narrator.

The characters had already formed a bond.

It was a spur of the moment decision.

‘Let’s just do it and be done with it,’ it seems to say.

