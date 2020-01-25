Jesse Metcalfe and Cara Santana Split After 13 Years

It’s a wrap for Jesse Metcalfe and his fiancée Cara Santana.

The John Tucker Must Die actor and the designer have called it quits after about 13 years together, E! News has learned. This news comes shortly after Metcalfe was spotted getting close with two women…who were not his longtime love. In photos published by E! News, the 41-year-old star can be seen hugging model Livia Pillmann after appearing to go on a lunch date. Then, later that same day, Metcalfe—wearing the same outfit—was spotted getting cozy with a blonde woman, believed to be actress Jade Albany Pietrantonio, outside of a bar in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

“Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people,” a source tells E! News, adding that while Jesse has not moved out yet, they are now arranging that. “Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women.”

So, what happened between Metcalfe and Santana? As E! News previously reported, the couple got engaged in 2016 after years of dating. But, it seems as though they’ve hit some bumps in the road.

“Jesse and Cara have been together for a decade, and have had their fair share of ups and downs,” an insider tells E! News. “They truly have been on and off several times throughout the duration of their relationship. Recently, they hit a breaking point and have been having issues.”

“It has been very rocky starting the end of last year and especially the last couple of weeks,” the source continues. “They haven’t been very vocal or open about what they are going through as they are trying to work it out, but they are just not getting along.”

According to the source, “Cara really wants a wedding and she feels Jesse is still not ready to commit or agree on when they are going to finally tie the knot.”

The insider adds that the 35-year-old actress was “completely blindsided” by the photos of the former Desperate Housewives star and is “very upset about it.”

“She knew they were having issues but didn’t think he would betray her on this level and its truly embarrassing for her,” the source tells E! News.

It was just weeks ago that Metcalfe and Santana stepped out to attend the Art of Elysium event in Los Angeles, where they posed for photos together.

E! News has reached out to Metcalfe and Santana’s reps for comment.