Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush, and Other ‘John Tucker Must Die’ Cast Members: Where Are They Now?

Jesse Metcalfe, Sophia Bush, and Others from “John Tucker Must Die”: Where Are They Now?

There’s only one guy for me out there, and you’re not him! That’s the lesson the high school girls in John Tucker Must Die tried to instill in the most popular guy in school after discovering he was dating three of them at the same time.

Heather (Ashanti), Beth (Sophia Bush), and Carrie (Arielle Kebbel) attempted to bring John (Jesse Metcalfe) down in the film, which was released in theaters in July 2006.

To achieve this, they persuaded new girl Kate (Brittany Snow) to seduce him and then break his heart.

That way, he’d have a better understanding of how it feels.

Jenny McCarthy, Taylor Kitsch, and Penn Badgley star in the film, which has a stellar supporting cast.

Metcalfe, who has since landed dozens of roles, still receives fan greetings nearly 15 years later.

“I didn’t think much of the film when I was shooting it, and the fact that it’s turned into a teen comedy cult classic is awesome,” he told Us in October 2020.

“It was passed down from older brothers and sisters to younger siblings.”

It’s fantastic, in my opinion.

It’s still amusing!

“I’m ecstatic.”

The Pitch Perfect actress also spoke to Us about her experiences filming the film, revealing that she and her co-stars became fast friends.

“The best prank we played on Jesse, which didn’t go over well at the time, was printing out a bunch of shirtless pictures of him from magazines and putting them all on set,” Snow told Us exclusively in 2016 when the film celebrated its 10-year anniversary.

“He was embarrassed and upset with us, but we thought it was funny.”

But he handled it admirably.

He was probably planning a covert assassination of us.”

See where the cast is now by scrolling through the gallery below.

