Jesse Palmer discusses the possibility of bringing back the ‘Bachelor’ spies and reveals when he last spoke to his ex-girlfriend Jessica.

“Back in the New York Giants locker room that year, I had a lot of explaining to do.” Jesse Palmer was the one handing out the roses nearly two decades before he was tasked with helping Clayton Echard find love.

Palmer, now 43, admitted on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast that he “does regret forgetting somebody’s name” during his time as the lead.

“By the way, the first piece of advice I gave Clayton was to remember everyone’s name.

I can tell you from personal experience that it does not end well.

Simply shut the door.

And he’s done an outstanding job in that regard.”

Overall, the former quarterback has no qualms about his time as the starting quarterback.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for me.”

“This whole reality TV thing was so new in 2004,” he explained.

“And it was such a young show.”

And I think the show was still figuring out what it was going to be in a lot of ways at the time. It was obviously a huge risk for me to step out of my comfort zone [as]a football player — to really bear yourself and look for love and do it on television at the time was really unique.”

Palmer said that while filming season 5 of The Bachelor, he “learned so much about myself.”

“I just kind of went for it and I’m happy — an awful football analogy — but I left it all on the field and it helped me later in my life [with]dating as I grew up and matured until finally meeting my wife, Emely,” he explained, referring to his wife Emely Fardo, whom he married in 2020.

“Learning to be vulnerable and open up, as well as learning to communicate and admitting when my feelings were hurt and talking about how I felt, helped me a lot.”

It has opened more doors for me personally and professionally than I could have ever imagined.

And I’m ecstatic and grateful that I had the chance to do so in 2004.”

Palmer gave Jessica Bowlin his final rose but chose not to propose, as Bachelor Nation may recall.

Shortly after the show, their relationship came to an end.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Jesse Palmer Debates Bringing Back ‘Bachelor’ Spies, Reveals When He Last Spoke to Ex Jessica