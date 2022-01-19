Jesse Palmer explains why he refused to speak with Chris Harrison about his ‘Bachelor’ hosting gig.

Jesse Palmer explains why he refused to speak with Chris Harrison about his ‘Bachelor’ hosting job.

Jesse Palmer wanted to carve his own path as The Bachelor host after taking over for Chris Harrison nearly two decades after hanging out the roses himself.

“I didn’t talk to him,” the 43-year-old former quarterback exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, January 18. “Part of that was me wanting to just really sort of do this and figure this out kind of on my own.”

Palmer told Us that the “biggest pressure I felt” was trying to help season 26 Bachelor Clayton Echard find love when asked about the pressure of taking over for Harrison.

“At the end of the day, that’s the host’s big job,” he continued.

“‘Am I giving him the right advice when he asks for it? Am I giving him enough?’ There was one thing I really wanted to avoid: being overbearing.

I didn’t want to be like the old Bachelor, who would always appear at the wrong time and say things like, ‘Clayton, on my season, I would’ve said this, you screwed that up, young whippersnapper! You need to go ahead and do it this way.’

In 2004, Palmer was the Bachelor for the fifth season.

After Harrison, 50, reached an exit settlement with the network, ABC announced that he would be assisting Clayton, 28, in his search for The One.

(In February 2021, the author of The Perfect Letter came under fire for defending Matt James’ season 25 winner Rachael Kirkconnell’s past actions at an Old South-themed college party.)

“Right from the start, I told [Clayton], ‘Hey man, if you ask for advice, I’ll totally be there to give it to you, but this isn’t about me,'” Palmer told Us.

“My journey is unlike yours, unlike every other Bachelor who’s ever done this before, and this is unique to you, and he’ll figure it out.”

So the most important thing for me was to be there in the most honest, sincere, and best way possible to assist Clayton in obtaining what he desired.”

Palmer also stated that as the host, he “really wanted” to be “authentic.”

“I gave it my all.

