Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst’s ‘Supportive’ Relationship Got ‘Even Stronger’ After They Worked Together

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons' 'Supportive' Relationship Got 'Even Stronger' After Working Together

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are doing better than ever after welcoming their second child earlier this year, according to a source in Us Weekly’s new issue.

“They’ve started working together on projects, which has strengthened their relationship,” an insider says of the Melancholia actress, 39, and the Breaking Bad star, 33.

“They try to spend as much time as possible together.”

The two met while filming season 2 of FX’s Fargo in 2015, and they star together in the new Netflix film The Power of the Dog.

The film is only the pair’s second on-screen collaboration, but the Bring It On star is already hoping to work with them again soon.

In November, Dunst told The Hollywood Reporter, “We actually talked to [Power of the Dog producer] Tanya Seghatchian about what Jesse and I should do next.”

“We’ve got some ideas, and Jesse and I are definitely interested in working on another project.”

Working with him is one of my favorite things to do.”

For the time being, the couple is focusing on raising their two sons, Ennis, 3, and James Robert, who were born earlier this year.

They find time to hang out with friends when they’re not working or at home.

“Jesse is funnier than most people realize,” the source continues, adding that “all of Kirsten’s friends love” the former Friday Night Lights actor.

“At dinner parties, he’s always the life of the party, making Kirsten and her friends laugh.”

Plemons’ laid-back attitude is part of what makes their relationship work.

“He’s unlike any guy she’s ever dated,” the insider explains.

“Kirsten was in some more dramatic and toxic relationships in the past, but Jesse is different.

He’s more reserved and supportive, allowing Kirsten to shine.”

Despite the fact that they got engaged in January 2017, the couple has no plans to rush down the aisle.

The Beguiled actress said of her and Plemons’ November wedding plans, “I would marry him tomorrow.”

“We’ve wanted to have a proper wedding for a long time, but we haven’t had the opportunity.”

And I didn’t want to pay for everyone else to have a good time at my wedding while I was pregnant and waddling down the aisle.”

