Jesse Plemons is Kirsten Dunst’s husband.

EVEN THOUGH she is not married, Kirsten Dunst refers to Jesse Plemons as her “husband.”

While co-starring in the FX series Fargo, Dunst and Plemons began dating in 2016 and were engaged a year later.

Dunst, 39, is an American actress best known for her role as Claudia, a young vampire in the 1994 horror film Interview With The Vampire.

Dunst acted in movies like Little Women, Jumanji, Small Soldiers, Dick, and The Virgin Suicides when she was younger.

Her career took off after she was cast as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, and Spider-Man 3.

She received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries in 2015 for her role as Peggy Blumquist in the second season of the FX series Fargo.

Dunst will appear in the Netflix film The Power Of The Dog, which will be released on November 17, 2021.

Plemons, 33, is an accomplished actor who began his career as a child performer.

In the NBC drama series Friday Night Lights, he made his breakthrough as Landry Clarke, a supporting character.

In season five of the AMC crime drama series Breaking Bad, he played Todd Alquist, and in the film El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie, he reprised the role.

Plemons received his first Primetime Emmy Award nomination and a Critics’ Choice Television Award for his portrayal of Ed Blumquist in the FX series Fargo following Breaking Bad.

Jesse Plemons began dating his co-star Kirsten Dunst in 2016 while filming Fargo, and the two became engaged in 2017.

The thespian couple is still engaged after five years together, with plans to marry in the near future.

Dunst was asked why she and Plemons haven’t married on Jimmy Kimmel Live on November 17, 2021.

“I just kept getting pregnant,” Dunst joked, “and I kind of want to enjoy my wedding.”

“All I want to do is drink and have a good time.”

“We’ll do it very soon,” she told Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The happily married couple is set to star in another film together in 2021, the western drama The Power of the Dog.

Despite the fact that they are not legally married, they have decided to start a family together.

The couple has two children, the most recent of whom was born in May 2021.

“He’s an angel, but he’s a hungry angel,” says the narrator.

In an interview with the New York Times, Dunst described her four-month-old son James Robert as “heavy angel.”

