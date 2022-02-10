Jesse Plemons, longtime partner of Kirsten Dunst, gushes over a “Storybook” moment.

Jesse Plemons, Kirsten Dunst’s longtime partner, gushes over their “Storybook” moment.

Kirsten Dunst discussed the latest milestone in her and longtime partner Jesse Plemons’ relationship and recalled “crying” with her children after receiving an Oscar nomination.

The couple’s strength.

Jesse Plemons and Kirsten Dunst have recently achieved career milestones.

On Tuesday, Feb. 12, The Power of the Dogs co-stars and real-life couple received their first Oscar nominations for their work in the western film.

Jesse, 33, was nominated for Best Actor In A Supporting Role, while Kirsten, 39, was nominated for Best Actress In A Supporting Role.

The day was also a watershed moment in Kirsten and Jesse’s relationship, as they share two children.

On February 8, she told Variety, “It’s just so crazy to be a couple and have our first nominations together.”

“It’s like something out of a fantasy novel.”

You know what I’m talking about? It’s bizarre.

It’s incredible.”

Kirsten said she got the news while home alone with the couple’s children, Ennis, 3, and James, 5-months, and was “crying” and “screaming” with joy.

“So my boss calls me.”

My kids are watching cartoons while Jesse is at work, so I’m watching the feed on my phone,” she told the outlet.

“[He] called me and told me I’d been nominated, and I’m crying with my kids.”

‘Why is mom crying?’ they enquire.

Her manager called her back while she was on the phone with her mother to inform her that Jesse had been nominated as well.

“I started screaming and hung up the phone,” she said, “and then one of my publicists called me because she was trying to tell me something and I just screamed at her.”

Then I dialed Jesse’s number, and I was the first to tell him.”

“He was a little shell shocked,” she added.

While filming the second season of the FX drama series Fargo in 2015, the actors met.

Jesse was enamored with his co-star from the start, calling his time with her “a gift.”

“I’d always admired Kirsten’s work and was ecstatic when I finally met her,” he said at PaleyFest that year.

“She’s a wonderful person, and we’re both actors who simply enjoy the material.”

Kirsten and Jesse’s on-screen chemistry quickly blossomed into a real-life relationship, and the two married in January 2018….

