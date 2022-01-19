Jesse Wants to Get Jeniffer Pregnant (Exclusive) on ’90 Day Fiancé’

Jeniffer says Jesse wants to get her pregnant on ’90 Day Fiancé’ (exclusive)

Jesse and Jeniffer from 90 Day Fiancé appear to be dating.

Jesse and Jeniffer have a steamy goodbye in this exclusive clip from Friday’s episode of 90 Day: The Single Life on Discovery(plus), in which Jeniffer hints at getting pregnant after he traveled to Colombia to meet her in person.

Jeniffer tells Jesse in the back of their taxi that he has changed her life and all of her plans, and he responds that he is excited about their future together.

She jokes that it’s their baby when she has a stomach ache, and instead of being surprised, he says he “loves it.”

“He’s very interested in getting me pregnant,” Jeniffer says to the cameras.

But, first and foremost, let’s get this over with.

“We’ll take it one step at a time.”

Later, as they arrive at the airport and Jesse prepares to return home, she removes her panties and presents it to him as a parting gift.

Jesse is taken aback, but completely absorbed.

“My love,” he says as he sniffs the pair of red underwear.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank

That’s scorching.”

“For the past two weeks, we’ve been spending 247,” he continues.

“I don’t want to be separated from you.”

And if I miss you, all I have to do is pull out your underwear.”

Jesse was previously linked to Darcey from 90 Day Fiancé before meeting Jeniffer, who had dated Tim from the show.

Darcey recently spoke with ET about Jesse’s unexpected new romance with Jennifer, which is currently playing out on 90 Day: The Single Life.

“I wasn’t surprised,” Darcey said, referring to Jesse’s previous relationship with Caesar’s ex, Maria, a Ukrainian woman.

“Of course, it had to be a previous cast member from, you know, Before the 90 Days.”

I adored him, and I admire Jeniffer.”

“It’s their life,” she went on to say.

“I think it’s great as long as they’re happy and in love and doing it for real, not for the show or anything like that.”

They have a lot of power.”

Tim, on the other hand, was less than neutral during his October appearance on 90 Day Bares All, where he called Jesse a “clown” for insinuating that he’s gay.

“They appear to be.

