Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Adopt Two Dogs: ‘I Became a Mama of Five,’ says Jessica Alba.

‘I Became a Mama of 5’: Jessica Alba and Cash Warren Adopt Two Dogs

After adopting two Bernedoodle puppies, Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren shared their first photo as a “family of five” on Thursday, January 13th.

“[And] all of a sudden — I became a mama of five,” the actress, 40, wrote alongside a series of photos of their new furry friends.

“Meet our new babies,” Alba said, “short for Lucille and Dolores.”

Alba and Warren, 43, have three children: Honor, 13, Haven, 10, and Hayes, 4, in addition to their new fur babies.

The couple, who married just one month before their eldest child was born in 2008, have been candid about the difficult balancing act of raising three children.

Warren told Us Weekly in December 2018 that when it comes to parenting responsibilities, he and Alba rely on each other.

“I think we both have pretty high standards and expect a lot out of our kids, and we’re both pretty disciplined in that approach to making sure that they’re good kids who are going to grow up to be good people,” he told Us, adding that the couple “trades off good cop bad cop” when it comes to discipline.

“We call in reinforcements from each other.”

The couple, who recently celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, has also discussed how they manage to find time for one another despite their hectic schedules.

Warren told Us, “We’re pretty disciplined about it as well.”

“We try to do our best without making it feel overly planned or regimented.”

We try to always set aside time for ‘us’ and make time for it.

When we’re being pulled in a lot of different directions, we just tell ourselves, ‘OK, it’s date night.'”

During a July 2021 appearance on Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Instagram show, “Before, During, and After Baby,” Alba echoed those sentiments, explaining that prioritizing her relationship with Warren with so many other responsibilities can be difficult.

“Obviously, we have the friendship, the comfort of, like, ‘You’re not going anywhere,’ and so sometimes you don’t treat those people the best, right?” she said when asked about making time to focus on her marriage.

“You don’t think about their feelings in that way.”

