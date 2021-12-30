Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson, and Others Share Their Favorite Moisturizers

Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson, and other celebrities share their favorite moisturizers.

Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Garner, and other celebrities shared their favorite moisturizers throughout 2021, ranging from rich creams to light lotions to tinted moisturizers.

Hydration, hydration, hydration are the three words that come to mind when it comes to hydration.

Hydrating your skin and balancing the skin barrier are critical for the health and appearance of your skin, whether you have dry, oily, normal, or combination skin.

Unfortunately, finding a moisturizer that works for you is difficult.

There are simply too many options.

We rounded up some stylish picks from Jessica Alba, Mindy Kaling, Jennifer Garner, Gabrielle Union, Kate Hudson, Kris Jenner, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, JoJo Fletcher, Kyle Richards, Catherine Lowe, Shay Mitchell, Kathy Hilton, Porsha Williams, Madison LeCroy, Drew Sidora, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Ann Sluss, Meagan Good, Rachel Zegler, and Kathy Hilton if you’re looking for a

“The Honest Beauty Hydrogel Cream is my favorite,” Jessica Alba recently told E! News. “For me, it’s like a drink of water for my skin (the main ingredient is water!).”

It’s suitable for all skin types, including oily, dry, and sensitive skin, and it’s ideal for those who want to stay hydrated without using heavy or ultra oily moisturizers.

I like to apply a thin layer to my face and let it soak in slowly.

Alternatively, I can rub it in and feel the moisturizer turn into a liquid.

It’s great in either case, because it contains two types of hyaluronic acid, squalane, and jojoba esters.”

There are over 3,000 five-star Amazon reviews for this cream.

“This is Double Repair face moisturizer,” Paige DeSorbo of Summer House said.

It has a creamy texture.

It isn’t a serum, by the way.

It’s quite thick.

This is a brand that I truly adore.

When I wash my face, I use a lot of product, so I appreciate the large bottles.

This, I believe, pairs well with the face wash, and you get the most benefits from both…

