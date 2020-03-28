Jessica Alba & Shay Mitchell’s Facialist Shares Spa-at-Home Tips

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

With a dedicated celebrity clientele including Jessica Alba, Rosie Huntington-Whitely, Kelly Rowland, Shay Mitchell, Lea Michele and January Jones, expert facialist and skin care specialist Shani Darden knows how to make skin glow. And lucky for us, she’s given us a rundown of how to get that glow at home.

Darden makes it easy to follow her step-by-step process featuring a variety of coveted skin care products, including her own signature line of skin care, now available at Sephora. With cleansers, masks, and even fancy tech treatments, you can recreate that same fresh-faced look Darden’s clients have when they leave her care.

But before you get started, Darden wants to remind you of a couple things. First, “Make sure to wear sunscreen every single day, even while you’re at home as UV rays still come through the windows,” she notes. And as you’re doing your at-home treatment, make sure you don’t forget your lips!

“One of my favorite at-home tips is to exfoliate your lips with a soft toothbrush and follow with a hydrating lip balm,” Darden says. “Exfoliating your lips is often overlooked, but your lips will be super plump and hydrated afterwards!”

Shop below to get everything you need for your at-home facial!

While you’re ramping up on your self-care, make sure you check out clean beauty products we’re obsessed with this month.