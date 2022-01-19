Jessica Alba was ‘horrible’ on the set of ‘Dark Angel,’ according to Jensen Ackles, and she ‘didn’t make it easy.’

Jessica Alba was “horrible” on the set of “Dark Angel,” according to Jensen Ackles, who added that she “didn’t make it easy.”

During his appearance on Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, “Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum,” on Wednesday, January 19, Jensen Ackles revealed how “horrible” it was to work with Jessica Alba on Dark Angel.

Ackles, 43, joined the cast of the science fiction series in its second season, which he admits caused some friction with the Honest Company Founder, 40.

“I was the new kid on the block,” the Supernatural star recalled, describing their fights as “the worst kind of bickering a brother and sister could do.”

“It wasn’t that she wasn’t fond of me,” he continued.

‘Oh, here’s the pretty boy that network brought in for some more window dressing because that’s what we all need,’ she said. Though Ackles was taken aback by Alba’s cold shoulder at first, the two eventually developed a sense of “mutual respect” after he decided to “fight fire with fire.”

“However, we fought.”

“We fought like brothers and sisters,” the Boys star continued.

Despite their feuding, Ackles now has nothing but admiration for his former co-star.

“I love Jess,” he explained, adding that he understood how difficult it was for Alba to star in the high-budget series.

“On that show, she was under a tremendous amount of stress.”

She was young and in a relationship, which, I believe, was causing her undue stress.”

When Ackles’ grandfather died, the LA’s Finest star went out of her way to console him.

“My grandfather passed away while I was filming it, and she literally walked into my trailer and held me for a half-hour,” the actor said.

“So it was a relationship like that.”

We’d all be hugging if she walked in, but she made it difficult for me.”

Alba has spoken about the difficulties she faced while filming Dark Angel over the years.

“At the age of 19, I had a show that aired.”

And because of the way I was marketed, everyone immediately formed a strong opinion about me,” Alba told Marie Claire in May 2012.

“I was,” she says.

