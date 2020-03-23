Jessica Alba’s ”Self-Care” Session With Her Kids Is Just What We Need Right Now

Jessica Alba has got the right idea!

The mom-of-three took to social media on Sunday morning to share how she and her kids—Honor Marie Warren (11), Haven Garner Warren (8) and Hayes Alba Warren (2)—are practicing some much-needed self-care.

Amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the Honest Beauty founder is showing her followers how she’s staying busy, but relaxed at home.

So what did her and her family’s Sunday entail? A lot of cute selfies, face and eye masks and playing around with a bunch other beauty products.

The Never Been Kissed alum shared a short but sweet video on Instagram of her and her two daughters enjoying a skincare session. The trio applied a few goodies from Honest Beauty to their skin, including what appeared to be the 3-in-1 Detox Mud Mask and the Prime and Perfect Mask.

All three also applied fancy-looking gold eye masks to their lids.

Baby Hayes could be seen in the background, as the three gals posed for selfies with their masks and spa-like headbands.

“#selfcare at home,” Jessica captioned her video clip. “#stayhealthy #stayhome.”

Just last weekend, the beauty mogul and her look-alike daughter Haven showed off their dancing skills on TikTok.

“Just over here doing @tiktok while staying inside,” the actress captioned her post. “Havie was creative director on this one.”

Back in September, Jessica opened up about motherhood and how it’s changed her outlook on life.

“It’s nice for me because then it forces me to open my heart and have compassion and empathy for people who are operating in the world very differently to me,” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Keep the home videos coming, Jessica!