Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake started dating when they were both in their twenties.

JESSICA Biel has been married to Justin Timberlake for over a decade.

Together with their two sons, the couple celebrated Christmas in 2021.

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel first met at a birthday party in 2007.

The singer requested that a friend call Jessica, and the two went on their first date shortly after.

Timberlake said at a press conference with the Hollywood Foreign Press at the time, according to Insider, “I had to be pretty persistent in order to get her to say yes.”

“However, I have a fair amount of tenacity, and when I set my mind to something, I stick to it.”

Finally, she agreed.”

The couple made their relationship public in May of the same year.

Justin proposed to Jessica in December of that year, after dating for years and briefly breaking up in 2011.

Justin serenaded his wife as she walked down the aisle as they married in the Italian countryside in 2012.

Jessica wrote on Instagram in 2018: “Here’s to a spectacular year ahead.”

“You’re a hot dad, and I adore you.”

“OG fan girl (hashtag)1, I’m here, right by your side,” she continued.

Justin announced the couple’s second son, Phineas, in January 2021.

Jessica Biel is an American actress who rose to prominence on the television show 7th Heaven. She was born on March 3, 1982.

Jessica won the Young Artist Award in 1997 for her role in the film Ulee’s Gold.

She went on to star in a number of films, including Valentine’s Day and Hitchcock, before landing the lead role in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre in 2003.

Prior to her relationship with Justin, the actress was linked to Chris Evans and Adam LaVorgna.

Jessica posted a photo of herself with Justin and their children on Christmas Day in 2021, captioning the post, “Thankful for my guys… Merry Christmas everyone!!”

The family is photographed walking down a gravel road in the countryside, surrounded by large trees and a wooden fence.

Justin Timberlake is said to be worth around (dollar)250 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He began his career in the entertainment industry as a member of the popular boy band NSync when he was a child.

Justin is an actor who has appeared in a number of TV shows and films, including The Social Network and Friends With Benefits.

Jessica Biel is thought to have increased the couple’s total net worth by around (dollar)20 million.

