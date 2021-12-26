Jessica Biel Posts Rare Photo Of Her And Justin Timberlake’s Sons “My Guys”

Jessica Biel Posts a Rare Photo of Her And Justin Timberlake’s Sons ‘My Guys’

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel had a wonderful holiday season.

The Sinner actress rang in the holiday season with a rare photo of her four-person family.

“Thankful for my guys…Merry Christmas everyone!!,” she captioned a photo she shared on Instagram in December.

Biel is seen standing next to her husband and holding their one-year-old son Phineas, while her 6-year-old son Silas walks alongside her.

Even though you can only see the back of Phineas’ head, his blonde tresses are easy to spot.

The photo also showed how much Silas, the couple’s first son, has grown.

Biel, 39, and Timberlake, 40, have kept their kids out of the spotlight for the most part.

In September, the Cruel Summer executive producer discussed how she had to relearn everything after becoming a mother of two.

“I remember thinking, ‘When does he eat real food? What kind of cream? What bathtub?’ I felt like I forgot – – it was amnesia,” Biel said of baby Phineas to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager.

“I had to start over from the beginning, which I hadn’t anticipated.

‘Well, I’m an expert now,’ I just sort of thought.

‘You know, I’ve done this before, and I can do it again.’ No, I needed a new education.'”

Silas was a natural when it came to big brother duties, according to Biel.

“He thinks he’s hilarious, and the baby believes Silas has hung the moon.”

“That’s adorable,” she said.

“Of course, he wants to do everything his older brother does and follows him around wherever he goes.

Silas, on the other hand, is a fantastic older brother.

He’s incredibly sweet, and he’s an all-around nice guy.

We’ve had a lot of good fortune in our lives.

They’re nice young men.”

There is some sibling rivalry, even if it is all love.

“He’s also getting irritated about [Phineas] stealing his toys,” the BoJack Horseman star added.

“That’s where we’re at.”

In the year 2020, Biel and Timberlake are expecting their “secret COVID baby.”

Lance Bass, Timberlake’s former *NSYNC bandmate and friend, confirmed the news in September 2020, telling ET’s Katie Krause, “Of course, the baby is cute, it’s Justin and Jessica!”

