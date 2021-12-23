Jessica Chastain made sure the actresses in ‘The 355’ were ‘paid the same,’ according to Diane Kruger.

Jessica Chastain made sure ‘The 355’ actresses were ‘paid the same,’ according to Diane Kruger.

On The 355, Diane Kruger couldn’t have asked for a better job.

The actress discussed her desire to work with more female co-stars and how Jessica Chastain ensured that she and the other leading ladies were “paid equally” for the action film.

“Working with girls felt great, and there was no weirdness on set.”

“Jessica made sure that all of the actresses were paid equally; we all own a piece of the movie,” Kruger, 45, says of producer and co-star Jessica Chastain in the January-February issue of Women’s Health.

“Regardless of the outcome of the film, it was one of the most immersive experiences I’ve ever had.”

It’s critical to be heard and valued in everything I do.”

Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, and Fan Bingbing also star in The 355 alongside Penélope Cruz.

Four rival agents — American CIA agent Mason “Mace” Brown (Chastain), German operative Marie (Kruger), MI6 computer specialist Khadijah (Nyong’o), and Colombian psychologist Graciela (Cruz) — band together to track down a mercenary, recover a top-secret weapon, and prevent World War 3.

Lin Mi Sheng, a Chinese intelligence officer, is the mysterious fifth player, Fan.

“One of the wonderful aspects of this film was how many of us were mothers.”

Kruger adds, “We were allowed to bring our children to set and had a trailer for the kids.”

“It was a lovely thing, where you could tell the producer was a mother.”

Kruger, who gave birth to her daughter with Norman Reedus in November 2018, says that “everything changed with motherhood,” and that “it’s such a cliché, but it’s true.”

“I enjoy working; in fact, I value it more now than I did before,” she explains, “but it forces you to see things from a different perspective.”

“It’s not so much about what it will do for my career as it is about whether it will fit into my schedule, how I will make it work, and whether it will be worthwhile.”

She also reveals that she began training for the film at six months after giving birth, and she loved every minute of it.

“It was a scary prospect.”

