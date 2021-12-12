Jessica Clarke, the wife of ‘Bachelor’ alum Ben Higgins, says this is the ‘Biggest’ disagreement they have.

Jessica Clarke, the wife of ‘Bachelor’ alum Ben Higgins, claims this is the ‘Biggest’ disagreement they have.

Jessica Clarke, Ben Higgins’ wife, opened up about how the couple is adjusting to living together after their wedding last month.

“It’s been so much fun,” the 26-year-old actress told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her MagicLinen collaboration on Thursday, December 9.

“We both have a more simple style in general, which is also why we chose MagicLinen because they are blunt, elegant, and timeless, which we love because our goal is to stay in [our]house forever.”

The Tennessee native, however, admitted that being newlyweds hasn’t been without its challenges, revealing the one point of contention between her and Higgins, 32, at home.

“Right now, our biggest argument is that I’m not as detailed-oriented as Ben, so I don’t notice all the little crumbs I leave behind,” Clarke explained.

“That irritates him, so I’m trying to improve and use plates more frequently.”

The University of Mississippi alum called her and the Bachelor alum’s Colorado home a place where she could see them raising their children, despite the fact that she leaves a few too many crumbs on the table.

She described their home outside of Denver as “so beautiful.”

“I keep telling people that since we started living together, I’ve realized I’ve married my best friend because it’s just so easy and we have so much fun,” she says.

The couple, who got engaged in March 2020, lived apart before walking down the aisle in November — and they were holding off on having sex until after they exchanged vows.

Following a romantic trip to St. Barth’s,

According to Clarke, who told Us that she and her husband are still in the honeymoon phase, they’ve eased into married life.

“I mean, I feel like we were always this way when we were dating,” she explained, “but it’s not like we haven’t had arguments or discussions since we’ve returned.”

“We’re definitely back in real life as a married couple, but we’re able to resolve [the disagreements]very well.”

… We’re definitely in the honeymoon phase because we laugh a lot and have a lot of fun together.”

Clarke gushed about the co-host of the “Almost Famous” podcast, saying that they keep things together.

