Jessica from ‘Below Deck’ leaves the boat without saying goodbye, which astounded Captain Lee.

Captain Lee is taken aback when Jessica from ‘Below Deck’ leaves the boat without saying goodbye.

Jessica Albert left Below Deck after admitting she was too tired to do the job – but she didn’t say goodbye to nearly everyone on the crew.

She constantly felt as if she couldn’t keep up with the demands placed on her after being assigned to the charter’s service.

Heather Chase, the chief stew, and Fraser Olender, the second stew, were also irritated with her.

First thing in the morning, Albert informed Chase.

During a one-on-one conversation with Chase, she admits, “I really, really wanted to do this.”

“However, my body is simply shutting down,” says the narrator.

Chase isn’t the first stew to leave, but she may be the first to do so without telling her crew – or Captain Lee Rosbach.

“I didn’t realize how taxing this would be on my system,” Albert continues.

My body, on the other hand, isn’t cooperating.

Please accept my heartfelt apologies.

I don’t want to put you in a bad situation.

“I must depart.”

“Obviously, I wanted to keep my end of the bargain,” she confesses.

“I’m pretty much abandoning them,” she admits.

It’s clear to me.

But, at the end of the day, it’s all about me.”

Chase sat quietly by, her head nodding.

She responds, “OK.”

“You have one hour to pack,” says the narrator.

Albert dashes back to her cabin, saying nothing to anyone as he walks past chef Rachel Hargrove in the galley kitchen.

Chase returns to Olender, muttering b**** under her breath in the meantime.

“Bravo, Jess,” Chase sarcastically exclaims as she claps her hands in a confessional.

“I’m f****** pissed that you left us three hours before the charter when you could have called someone in yesterday!”

Chase uses the radio to inform Rosbach that they have a stew on their hands.

But before she speaks with Rosbach, she informs Olender that they will be on a rough charter.

She tells him, “Jess just pulled me aside and said I’m leaving.”

Olender can be heard sighing in the distance.

“Am I surprised?” Chase responds.

Olender claims he was taken aback.

“As much as I was for getting rid of her before.

I’m experiencing the reality of the situation right now.

We’re expecting a full charter.

And we’ve got two stews to play three roles….

