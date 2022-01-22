Jessica More of ‘Below Deck Med’ says yachting is ‘toxic’ for her and that she will not return to the show.

Jessica More of ‘Below Deck Med’ says yachting is ‘toxic’ for her and that she won’t be returning to the show.

Jessica More of Below Deck Mediterranean has left yachting and said she would likely not return to the show if asked.

More stated that yachting served her purpose, and that despite the fact that the show provided her with a platform, she is not interested in doing any more Below Deck.

While the majority of the cast members have expressed interest in doing another season of the show, More isn’t the only crew member who isn’t interested.

A fan inquired as to whether she would return to the show.

More said in an Instagram story video, “I don’t know if I would.”

“I’m attempting to transition away from yachting.”

Probably not below decks.

Yes, I could see myself in a different type of show or film.”

“As a result, yachting served its purpose,” she went on.

“I got out of debt, and I met some incredible people.”

And I was cast in a fantastic reality show.

It provided me with a stage on which to express myself.

However, at this time and place in my life, it is extremely toxic for me.

So, yeah, I got myself stuck and started partying.

And then there’s the binge drinking and dating the wrong men in the business.

And it’s just not where I want to be right now.”

“Headed back to Florida this weekend and then to Nicaragua next week for a month-long yoga teacher training,” More wrote.

“I’m ecstatic; I’ve heard it’ll change my life.”

I’m ready to make some significant changes in my life, and I believe this will be an excellent starting point.”

She admitted, “In theory, I don’t have a home.”

“And I haven’t really found my place yet,” More said, adding that the majority of her belongings and vehicles are in a storage unit in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

“I suppose it’s true that home is where the heart is.”

Our facial expressions make me laugh!

More has been in Tulum, Mexico, for the past few weeks, where he met up with chief stew Katie Flood.

She also revealed how they met.

“A month or two ago, I slid into her DMs and asked if she wanted to meet up for a drink,” More wrote.

“The rest, as they say, is history.

She is fantastic.

She has a fantastic personality as well as a lovely heart.”

More isn’t the only one who doesn’t want to go back to Below Deck.

Stew Courtney Skippon recently stated that it is “too late” for her to return…

