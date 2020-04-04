Jessica Mulroney shares a rare family selfie

Jessica Mulroney has shared a rare family picture as she isolates with her family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan Markle’s friend, 40, who lives in Toronto shared a snap with husband Ben Mulroney, 44, twins John and Brian, 9, and 7-year-old Ivy.

The Canadian stylist, whose Netflix wedding reality show ‘I do, Redo’ premiered on the 22 March on CTV, was forced to celebrate a rather scaled-down launch party at home as she adhered to quarantine rules.

Posting a make-up free picture in her comfortable clothes, Jessica was joined by her beaming husband and children.

Sharing the snap, which quickly racked up 16,000 likes, Jessica wrote: ‘Our launch party was the bomb. #idoredo’.

The mother-of-three recently finished filming I Do, Redo, and after months of her teasing the upcoming Netflix series, the trailer debuted on Sunday night during the Oscars.

The show follows Jessica as she helps couples move on from their disastrous weddings by giving them the nuptials they’ve ‘always dreamed of.’

The host is joined by florist and wedding designer Caspar Hadar in the series, which will feature 10 half-hour long episodes that show them working with a team of professionals to fix wedding disasters.

‘Your wedding day should be one of the highlights of your life,’ Jessica narrates at the start of the preview clip. ‘But sometimes, things don’t go as planned.’

The video then cuts to footage of a storm brewing on the day of a wedding.

‘That’s where I come in,’ Jessica continues. ‘Helping couples and families redo that special day they’ve always dreamt of.’

The trailer goes on to show clips of couples exchanging vows, brides trying on dresses, and Jessica tearing up while attending one of the weddings she helped plan.

Towards the end of the video, Jessica explains that the show features ‘real stories demonstrating that true love can conquer all.’

It was rumored that the show would feature guests appearances from Meghan, 38, but a palace source told DailyMail.com last week that the claims are ‘categorically untrue.’

Jessica lives in Toronto and met Meghan when the then actress was filming Suits.

Little Ivy was a flower girl at the royal wedding last May, while Jessica’s twin sons John and Brian, of whom Meghan is godmother, carried the Duchess of Sussex’s train.