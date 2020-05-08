Jessica Thivenin tackled by Jazz? This video sows doubt

Fiji Ruiz and Dylan accused of copying Nabilla, Jessica Thivenin and Thibault Garcia, it’s violent! And the fashion of “I did it first” has just resumed on social networks. This time, it’s Jazz who is concerned! On her Snapchat account, the young woman said that she was listening to Disney songs in the house and that for two weeks now. And Jazz noticed that for several days, several people were doing the same thing as it. She congratulates herself on being so influential … But through his snap, you feel that there is a little tackle behind!

Jazz

And at the writing of melty, one wonders if the Jazz snap is not directed against Jessica Thivenin … For information, the pretty blonde recently revealed that she was putting on Disney cartoon songs to put Maylone to sleep. Coincidence? It seems a little big! Especially since Jazz and Jessica Thivenin have been in the cold for a little over a year now … And the reasons for their argument have never been revealed by the two young women! Before knowing more about this story, know that we have a little more information on the shooting of the third season of the JLC Family.