Jessie J Professes Love for Channing Tatum and Shares PDA Video After Instagram Drama

Sorry haters, Jessie J and Channing Tatum are back together and madly in love.

The British singer posted on her Instagram page a video of him kissing her on the lips and nibbling playfully on her cheek as they sat in the West Hall of the Los Angeles Convention Center to watch the MusicCares Person of the Year gala honoring Aerosmith on Friday.

The two had made their red carpet debut as a couple there and Jessie also performed at the event, which took place hours after Channing clapped back at an Instagram troll who both criticized their relationship and compared her to his ex-wife, Jenna Dewan. Her boyfriend Steve Kazee later appeared to weigh in himself.

“When you put the outside whispers, noise and comparisons on MUTE and turn YOUR life volume UP full blast,” Jessie wrote. “When you surrender and fearlessly act on the truth that always was. Love GLOWS and GROWS in a different way. Happiness from the inside out. I love you so much baby @channingtatum The way you love me and the way I love you and the way we feel it is all that matters ❤️”

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Channing commented.

On Friday, days after E! News learned that Channing and Jessie, who first started dating more than a year ago, had reconciled following a brief breakup, the Magic Mike star posted a photo of his girlfriend kissing him. One person commented, “Jenna looks better with you.”

Channing clapped back, calling the stranger a “horrible hateful person” and writing, “Ain’t nobody more stunning and beautiful to look at but even more as a human than Jess. And yeah that includes my ex,” before clarifying that Jenna is “beautiful and amazing in her own right.”