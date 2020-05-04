Jessie James Decker Shares Adorable Photo of Daughter Watching Her E! Reality Show

Jessie James Decker‘s little girl is her biggest fan.

At her and husband Eric Decker‘s daughter Vivianne Rose request, the country singer took a walk down memory lane by watching an old episode of her E! reality series Eric and Jessie: Game On, which aired for three seasons from 2013 and 2017. Excited to share the sweet moment with her 6-year-old, Jessie took to social media to relish in the cuteness with her fans.

“Viv makes me put our old show on once and awhile,” she shared on Instagram, along with an adorable snap of Vivianne attentively watching her famous mom and dad on the screen. “She smiles so big! She thinks her parents are funny apparently lol.”

She also posted some videos from their viewing party to her Stories. “She really taking it seriously,” Jessie wrote, poking fun at the way her daughter was giving the show her undivided attention.

Fans of Jessie and Eric know that Vivianne is always making adorable cameos on their social media. Last month, she helped the “Wanted” singer sign copies of her book Just Jessie by printing her name on the inside cover. She also gave her baby girl a sweet shout-out to celebrate her birthday in March.

“Happy birthday Vivianne Rose Decker, my baby, my girl, you changed our lives forever! You are the most incredible girl in the whole world and we are so lucky God let us be your mommy and daddy!” Jessie wrote. “It was an emotional day when she was born because we never knew love this strong before.”

She added, “These past 6 years with her have been a dream. I can’t wait to watch her continue to grow into the amazing person she is! We love you baby (clearly when she was born I couldn’t stop kissing her!!!!)”

Jessie’s Instagram has been a topic of discussion in recent weeks after she received backlash for posting a photo of herself in a T-shirt and underwear while her sons Eric Decker II, 4, and Forrest Decker, 2, were playing in the background.

The “Lights Down Low” singer clapped back at the critics in the comments section, writing, “Yes. No different than a swim suit. I teach my children the body is beautiful [heart emoji] nothing to be ashamed of.”

