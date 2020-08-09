Jesy Nelson and new beau Sean Sagar enjoy first holiday together in sunny Cornwall

LITTLE Mix’s Jesy Nelson and new beau Sean Sagar have been on their first holiday together.

Unlike all the celebs jetting off to exotic resorts such as Ibiza and Mykonos, the couple settled on a trip to Cornwall instead.

They were spotted enjoying the sunshine in surf town Newquay and even took the time to pose with fans.

An onlooker said: “They seemed really relaxed and happy in each other’s company and were laughing together.

“He was very tactile and protective of her.”

Little Mix singer Jesy, who split from Love Islander Chris Hughes earlier this year, met actor Sean through mutual pals and grew close to him during lockdown.

Earlier this month, we revealed Chris had told pals he’s gutted that Jesy appears to have moved on so quickly.

Chris dated the Little Mix songstress for a year and a half, even describing her as his “soulmate”.

A source said: “Chris was really in love with Jesy and wanted it to work.

“He thought they were going to be together for ever, so seeing pictures of her with Sean’s arms on her bare skin, looking warm and relaxed, was a hard pill to swallow. He’s gutted.”

