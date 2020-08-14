Jesy Nelson caught in M25 flash floods and forced to pull out of Little Mix event after being stranded for three hours

JESY Nelson has been left “absolutely gutted” after being forced to pull out of a Little Mix event at the last minute.

The 29-year-old was left stranded on the M25 motorway for three hours after major flooding brought traffic to a halt.

She was being driven to Eyes on the Sunrise Holiday Quiz, but had to let down fans hoping to see her on the YouTube channel tonight.

Jesy said: “Absolutely gutted that I can’t be there tonight.

“I’ll be cheering you on from the traffic. Love you all and miss you so much. Jesy xx”

She shared footage from the back of the car showing how they were driving through huge puddles.

Jesy said: “Oh my god, we’re driving through water. Are you OK driver?”

She explained to fans: “I’ve been sat in this traffic for two hours and thirty minutes and i honestly can’t feel my bum anymore.

“So guys if you don’t see me on the YouTube event tonight this is why because I’m not moving.”

Jesy added: “I love how you guys are messaging are saying ‘just walk’. I’m on the motorway and it’s really far – by the time I get there you’ll be asleep.”